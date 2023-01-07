Piedmont jumpers takes a plunge for cancer awareness

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Cool wintery air surrounded those ready to leap into the Piedmont Aquatic Center’s pool Saturday morning.
Another year and another polar plunge was taken by those hoping to spread awareness and raise money for a local charity. This marked the tenth year for the Piedmont Polar Plunge for the Venecia’s Foundation, a Piedmont-based organization that donates care items to cancer patients undergoing chemo and radiation.
The foundation’s namesake is of a Piedmont woman named Venecia Butler, who died of cancer in 2015 and whose vision it was to build the foundation. Her sister Randa Carroll is now the President of the foundation.
“During one of the times when she was in remission, she kind of felt guilty about leaving the patients that she would feel she was responsible for them,” Carroll said.
The foundation uses funds raised by events like Saturday’s polar plunge to buy items to fill a care package for cancer patients in the Piedmont and surrounding area. The bags have things such as pillows, blankets, chapstick, a journal and pen, and other things that a person going through chemotherapy or radiation would find comforting, Carroll said.
“There’s just tons of things in our bags that will make them feel like someone cared about their need,” Carroll said.
“They’re simple items but they’re very comforting in the same sense,” she continued.
Carroll said the event raises $5 to $1500 each year, depending on the weather, and sees anywhere from 30 to 100 people plunge.
“We’re really grateful to the city for opening the pool and doing all the work it takes in winter to get it ready for us to go in,”
Calhoun County District 4 Commissioner Terry Howell said that he brought his own donation and took the plunge himself. He said he “wants to see that it’s successful.”
“It’s going to be cold, but it is for cancer. And [Carroll] has put together a fantastic program. I just want to be a part of that and sponsor it,” Howell said.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker kicked off the plunge before taking the dip himself. Baker thanked the city employees for making it happen and thanked the city’s fire and police for attending the event.
“Mainly, I want to thank the Venecia Foundation for all that they do for all the people in our community and surrounding areas,” Baker said.
Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson and a few of his officers were there to offer support for the foundation.
“We always come out and support the Venecia Foundation and what they’re about. I think it’s great what they do and how they find these fun activities in order to raise money for their foundation,” Johnson said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.