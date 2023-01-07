 Skip to main content
Piedmont jumpers takes a plunge for cancer awareness

santa cold

Santa, James Tucker, takes a break from North Pole duties to endure cold water for the sake of a Piedmont charity Saturday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Cool wintery air surrounded those ready to leap into the Piedmont Aquatic Center’s pool Saturday morning.

Another year and another polar plunge was taken by those hoping to spread awareness and raise money for a local charity. This marked the tenth year for the Piedmont Polar Plunge for the Venecia’s Foundation, a Piedmont-based organization that donates care items to cancer patients undergoing chemo and radiation.

Howell Baker

Calhoun County District 4 Commissioner Terry Howell and Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.