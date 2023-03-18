 Skip to main content
Piedmont High was in lockdown Thursday due to gun presence

Man arrested, charged with terroristic threats

Candelario
Courtesy photo

A 19-year-old Piedmont man has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after bringing a gun onto the Piedmont High School campus Thursday, officials say. 

Kenneth Cole Candelario was apprehended after a warrant was sworn out for his arrest. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.