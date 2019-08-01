Piedmont residents will no longer deal with a rough ride when travelling downtown, as portions of Center Avenue and Ladiga Street were repaved Wednesday and today.
“For a while we’ve been getting some complaints about the crosswalks being rough,” Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker said today.
Baker said the rough ride was caused by the areas of pavement becoming increasingly uneven next to the city’s downtown brick crosswalks.
Crews from Midsouth Paving worked to repave most of Center Avenue’s downtown portion around the crosswalks. The mayor said he expected most of the work would be finished today, with some possible restriping work finishing up Friday. Portions of Center Avenue were blocked Wednesday and today.
Baker said the work, which was done with funds from Calhoun County, was very popular with the public.
“Overwhelmingly, the citizens wanted that repaved,” Baker said.
Baker said it has been a point of emphasis for the Piedmont City Council to try to improve the downtown area.
“As mayor and council, we want to enhance the beauty of our town,” Baker said. “There are a lot of things still to do, but we’re making progress.”
KarryAnn Moore, owner of Elevated Grounds, a downtown coffee shop, said the paving project was much needed.
“If you didn’t slow down, it would scrub your car at the crosswalks,” Moore said.
According to Moore, business on Wednesday and Thursday was slow as crews shut down Center Avenue right in front of her shop.
“Even though it’s affecting our business, it’s worth it,” Moore said. “It’s going to be great overall. It’s already so much better and more beautiful out there, and they haven’t even finished it yet.”
Baker said he hopes more businesses will want to come to town if more improvements are made.
“Not only is it hopefully going to be a smoother ride downtown, but we want to entice businesses there.”
Baker said he was thankful that the Calhoun County Commission, and Commissioner Lee Patterson, helped the city by backing the project, which Baker estimated to cost around $25,000.
“Now we can take that and put it toward other needs,” Baker said, referring to money Piedmont would have had to spend on the work.