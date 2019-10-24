PIEDMONT — Representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama were at Piedmont Elementary School on Thursday morning to present a monetarily and dimensionally large check in front of a bunch of screaming and applauding students.
The school is the recipient of a $10,000 grant, called a Be Healthy School Grant, from the insurance company to help schools address childhood obesity. First announced in May, representatives from the company came to Piedmont on Thursday to present the check in front of the assembled student body in the school gym and film part of what will become a TV advertisement.
“I wanted them to have ownership of it and know that it’s for them,” said Principal Brigett Stewart after the presentation. “One of the goals is for our students to set personal fitness goals for themselves, so we want them to have buy-in and ownership of it.”
According to the 2018 National Survey of Children’s Health, 16.1 percent of Alabama children are considered obese.
Jeff Adams, the community relations manager at Blue Cross, fired up the crowd, asking if kids would exercise, eat nutritious foods and listen to their teachers, recitation of each objective being met with a resounding chorus of approval.
“With this grant, we try to target schools who try to do a wonderful job of helping kids stay healthy,” Adams said.
The insurance company awarded $324,200 to 33 schools statewide through the grant, also including Lincoln Elementary.
Stewart said the grant would be used to help purchase new curriculum for the physical education program, put up a rock climbing wall and add more nutrition education.
“The grant was written to enhance and improve our P.E. program and nutrition for children and it has a parent engagement component as well,” Stewart said.
Stewart said she was very grateful that the company chose Piedmont.
“It’s very exciting for us,” she said. “We have limited resources, so funds like this can really help our P.E. program tremendously.”
