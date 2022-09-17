Piedmont department opens its doors on a slow day

PIEDMONT — It was a slow day at Piedmont Rescue and EMS, with only four calls coming in before 11 a.m. Friday.
Some days, the alarm bells and telephones ring off the hook through the station all day long. Some days are like they were Friday.
On the slow days, “you’re just kind of hanging out waiting for somebody to have the worst day of their life,” said Piedmont Rescue and EMS paramedic Alex Skelton, 27.
Looking at the station’s call logs, there were four calls Friday morning, and 22 the day before. The 22 service calls from the day before were a mix of everything from a fall assist to a 911 call about a drug overdose.
No call is too small for the professionals at the department — even the ones it won’t get paid for.
People use the center itself as sort of a walk-in clinic at times, sometimes to get their blood pressure taken or because they feel light-headed, according to 45-year-old Piedmont EMS Lt. Timmy Reynolds. And because insurance companies don’t pay for those types of services, this leaves the department to foot the bill.
Yet, no matter the ailment, the first responders don’t discriminate on the type of patient who has it — whether they get paid to treat it or not.
In recent history, Piedmont had a hospital that could care for those residents, Piedmont EMS director Patrick Brown said. However, since the hospital closed down in November 1991, the department has made itself available and taken those patients in.
“We don’t ask you if you have insurance,” Brown said.
Although the Piedmont Rescue and EMS services has been in business since 1965, according to Brown, its equipment is state of the art. The EMS trucks alone without the equipment baselines at around $130,000. Once outfitted, it’s somewhere in the range of $225,000 - $250,000 for a fully stocked EMS truck with all the equipment needed, according to Reynolds.
For example, there are airway bags that intubate a person on the go, defibrillators, a drug box, and something called the LUCAS — a large plunger-like device that does automatic compressions on someone who is under cardiac arrest.
The LUCAS device alone costs somewhere between $15,000-20,000, Brown said. But the special machine is particularly useful because it can perform much stronger compressions and cause less trauma than manual compressions. Also, in the past the EMS personnel had to stay with the person and do manual compressions at the scene until the person recovered or died.
All of these devices earn their keep when the department has a 45-minute average transportation time to most hospitals, Skelton said. This is also when the skill of the EMT can also be seen.
“It’s easy to be an adequate paramedic with a transport time of 5-10 minutes. You really see the effect of the care you provide when it’s a longer transport time,” Skelton said.
For this reason, having a hospital with more specialized capabilities would be especially beneficial to the residents of Calhoun County. For example, there are no Level 1 trauma centers between Birmingham and Atlanta, Skelton said.
Asked if the Piedmont department received enough calls to justify RMC in Anniston attaining a Level 1 trauma center classification, Skelton said, “Well really, one call is enough justification for the person.”