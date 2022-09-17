 Skip to main content
A visit with paramedics

Piedmont department opens its doors on a slow day

Pat Brown

Piedmont EMS director Pat Brown stands in a medical rescue vehicle.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — It was a slow day at Piedmont Rescue and EMS, with only four calls coming in before 11 a.m. Friday.

Some days, the alarm bells and telephones ring off the hook through the station all day long. Some days are like they were Friday. 