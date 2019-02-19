PIEDMONT — In a swift meeting of routine business Tuesday night, the Piedmont City Council voted to seek bids for replacing windows downtown and cutting grass beside portions of the Chief Ladiga Trail.
“We’ll look at these bids and hopefully make a decision at the next meeting to replace these windows,” Mayor Bill Baker said.
Baker reminded the council that the Piedmont High School boys basketball team is playing tonight in the state finals at Jacksonville State University.
“They’ll be playing the tough, tough Plainview boys,” he said, “so get down there if you can to support the Bulldogs.”
In other business, Councilman Terry Kiser asked the rest of the council to go throughout their respective districts to see if any street signs have been damaged, so they can be repaired or replaced.
