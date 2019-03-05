PIEDMONT — The City Council on Tuesday began setting up a committee to plan Piedmont’s July Fourth celebration.
The council unanimously approved Councilman Doug Dickeson’s nominations of Tracy and Evelyn Young, who head an area Boy Scouts group, to take the lead on planning the celebration.
“I think we need to put people on these committees who will do something,” Mayor Bill Baker said. “I think Evelyn and her husband will do something.”
The Youngs want to extend the Boy Scouts’ usual weekend celebration into an event for the entire area, according to Dickeson.
The council agreed to make committees for such events, as the council members said they didn’t have the time to plan them.
In other business, the council:
— Heard from Robert Avery with the Census Bureau about a job opportunity for Piedmont residents.
Avery said the bureau hopes to enlist locals to help with the 2020 census. The jobs pay $14 to $17 an hour, he said. Those who wish to apply can visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
“People are more likely to cooperate with people they know,” he said. “We hope to get around 100 people for the entire county.”
The bureau is looking for people to canvas areas of the county — making sure the Census Bureau has addresses correct — and to do the actual counting. He said the canvassing will go through the summer of 2019, while the counting must be done by April of 2020.
— Heard from Baker that the city has placed a new bike rack at the community center and plans to place another by the gazebo downtown.
The council decided at its last meeting to spread bike racks around the city as a way to attract more Chief Ladiga Trail bikers to spend their money in Piedmont.
— Approved a motion to mow the lawn of a property at 403 Piedmont Ave., which had been declared a public nuisance.