PIEDMONT — At a brief meeting Tuesday night, the Piedmont City Council approved the purchase of a new truck for use by Fire Chief Mike Ledbetter.
The city approved the purchase of the truck, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in “fire engine” red, out of the city’s fire tax fund. The city approved the slightly higher of the two bids, a $41,899 from Buster Miles Chevrolet versus a $41,645 bid from an Albertville dealer, to save on maintenance costs.
“We’d save that on just mileage alone,” said Ledbetter. “Heflin is a lot closer that going to Albertville for service.”
Ledbetter said the truck would need about $3,000 worth of additional work to install the proper radio, lights and sirens, and that the current truck would be used for firefighters to drive to and from various events and educational outings at schools.
The council also wished good luck to the Piedmont High School football team, which will be playing in the Class 3A state championship game in Auburn on Thursday.
“I hope that Thursday we go and win another state championship,” Councilman Terry Kiser said.
