PIEDMONT — The Piedmont City Council heard of a way to improve the city’s downtown area during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor Bill Baker informed the council of an opportunity to get roads repaved around the brick crosswalks along Center Avenue and Ladiga Street downtown. Baker said the city has received complaints about the crosswalks being too bumpy.
The project would be handled by Calhoun County, with no extra cost to the city.
“It’s a free job, so I think we would be crazy not to take advantage of it,” Baker said. “It would make downtown a smoother and safer ride.”
Baker said he would have more discussion with the county before signing off on the project at a later date. The work would take about six weeks after it started, Baker said.
Councilman Terry Kiser brought up that the council should begin work soon on constructing a new pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park; he cited crowded conditions and the ability for more events to be held inside the park as reasons to get the work going.
“I’d like to see work get started soon, especially since we already approved it,” Kiser said.
In other business, the council:
Approved the purchase of two new police vehicles
Approved bills in the amount of $434,286.57
Agreed to renew Councilman Matt Rogers’ appointment to the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority’s election committee.