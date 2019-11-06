PIEDMONT — At a routine meeting Tuesday night, the Piedmont City Council heard of an effort to recognize local veterans.
Rick Freeman, on behalf of the Piedmont Veterans Association, talked to the council about a new initiative to honor veterans at the city’s Veterans Memorial Park. The group is selling 12-by-12-inch granite brick markers that will be engraved with the veteran’s name and years of service and cemented on the ground at the park. Freeman said the bricks, which cost $175 until Dec. 15 and $200 after, are available to the public to honor any current or former members of the military.
“Our main goal is just for history to be preserved,” Freeman said.
The proceeds from the project will go toward more projects to improve the park, Freeman said. Interested purchasers can call Freeman at 256-792-9299.
Freeman’s presentation took place during the work session prior to a routine council meeting. The city renewed its annual transit agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and approved a use agreement for the Piedmont Historical Society to continue to operate the depot museum, which the city owns.
“They are handling this thing on a daily basis anyway,” Mayor Bill Baker said of the museum. “They’ve been doing some repairs over there.”
The council also approved buying 20 dumpsters for the city at a cost of $21,996.
“We are having a little bit of a problem having enough dumpsters,” Baker said. “It’s a good problem to have, because we have new businesses here that need them.”
A Burger King is set to come to the city next year, while new restaurants are set to open downtown soon.
