PIEDMONT — In a swift meeting Tuesday night, the Piedmont City Council discussed purchasing two new vehicles for the police department.
“We lost another car the other day, and there’s not much we can do about it,” Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton said.
Norton proposed the purchase of two vehicles to add to the department’s rotation.
“This is something that we’ve got to have, unless we put someone on a bicycle,” Councilman Matt Rogers joked during the meeting.
Mayor Bill Baker said the city would pursue the purchase of new cars when the exact costs are known.
“We just need to know exactly how much we’re talking about so we can look at the funds to find some money,” Baker said.
Councilman Greg South also brought up the possibility of looking into putting a restroom facility along Piedmont’s portion of the Chief Ladiga Trail.
“If you’re leaving Piedmont on the trail, it’s 24 miles before you hit the first restroom,” South said. “That deters people following the trail.”
Baker praised Piedmont High School’s baseball program, which recently lost in the state finals.
“It’s such an accomplishment of this group of young men to make it to the final game of both baseball and football,” Baker said.
In other business, the council approved payment of regular bills and payroll in the amount of $535,511.
The council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, June 4, with a work session beginning at 5:30 p.m.