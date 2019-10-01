PIEDMONT — The Piedmont City Council voted Tuesday to allow police Chief Freddie Norton to hire two new officers so his department can offer resource officers to Piedmont’s schools.
According to Councilman Greg South, who made the motion during the council meeting to go ahead with a plan to hire the officers, the city would pay the salary for two school resource officers to be stationed at the school district’s two campuses in the city, while the school board and Superintendent Mike Hayes had agreed to front the cost for equipment and training for the officers.
This verbal agreement had not yet been agreed upon in writing, sparking consternation among a few council members. Councilman Ben Keller offered the lone no vote, stating that he was for the positions, but wanted an agreement in place before a vote was taken.
“This is going to be a great relationship, and I know that what we did right here tonight for the city of Piedmont,” South said after the vote.
According to Norton, the two resource officers would likely come from the ranks of existing officers at the Police Department, with the two new hires replacing those positions.
Between the hiring process and a training period for the officers, Norton said the resource officers would not be ready to begin duty soon.
“We’re talking the beginning of next school year before we can get them in place,” Norton said.
Also during the meeting, the council passed the city’s budget for fiscal 2020, which projects Piedmont to bring in $12,091,557 in revenue across general funds and utilities while spending $11,518,108.
“It’s pretty much a guide, this budget. It’s not perfect by any means, it’s just an estimation,” said Mayor Bill Baker.
Baker thanked the council for what he said has been an economic upturn in the city.
“We’re doing well financially,” Baker said. “You can never have enough money, certainly, but we’ve had leaner years. It’s better, and it’s a credit to y’all.”
During the meeting, the council also proclaimed the week beginning Oct. 6 as “Fire Prevention Week” in the city.