Piedmont Council approves demolition at future Burger King site

PIEDMONT — During its Tuesday night meeting, the Piedmont City Council approved a resolution authorizing the demolition of a building located where a Burger King will be built soon.
An old car wash building now stands on the site of the future burger joint, next to the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell along U.S. 278. The city offered the demolition of the building through the Piedmont Commercial Development Authority as an incentive to draw developers to the site, Mayor Bill Baker said.
“We’ll go ahead and knock that down when they give the go-ahead,” Baker said after the unanimous vote.
The council asked for public comment during a required public hearing, but no one in the sparse crowd offered any word for or against. The Burger King is set to come to the city sometime next spring, Baker said.
At the request and motion of Councilman Greg South, the council also agreed to give the responsibility of updating the city’s website and social media pages to City Clerk Michelle Franklin, or whomever she wishes to delegate the responsibility to.
South said he felt the city needed to do a better job of communicating to its people through these avenues to avoid confusion. Currently, Baker and Councilman Matt Rogers have access to the city’s Facebook page, while no city employees have access to directly update the website.
“The whole city could come to that page and see what’s going on,” South said.
Also during the meeting, the council approved the holiday schedule for city employees for 2020, including 12 holidays.
The council also congratulated the Piedmont High School football team on winning the Class 3A state championship.
“Last meeting I said good luck to the football team, and this time I’m going to say congratulations,” Councilman Doug Dickeson said.
