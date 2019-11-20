PIEDMONT — During its Tuesday night meeting, the Piedmont City Council approved Christmas bonuses for city employees.
The longevity-based bonus starts at $50 per employee, with $10 added for each year of service the employee has spent with the city.
“As long as we continue to gain new business in the city, we can do things like this for the employees and residents of the city,” Mayor Bill Baker said.
A Burger King is set to come to the city next year, while new restaurants are set to open downtown soon.
In previous meetings, Councilman Ben Keller had been advocating for the return of the bonus, which had been offered to employees before, but not in recent years. Keller brought up the bonus at Tuesday’s meeting during his time to give a report.
“We told them when things pick up, we’d give it back,” Keller said. “We shouldn’t have told them we were going to give it back if we weren’t going to give it back to them.”
Councilman Matt Rogers asked if Keller had a plan to pay for the bonuses, which would cost the city about $12,000. After receiving no answer, Rogers passed out a few options that could help the city make up the money in the budget.
“I did my homework,” Rogers said as he distributed the pages.
The council decided that the funds for the bonus could come from the street department, which has four budget-funded positions open, but only wishes to hire two. Councilman Bobby Hardin made a motion to approve the bonus, saying he was tired of the debate, and it was unanimously passed.
Also during the meeting, the council approved the request of Brandon Moore, owner of the Elevated Grounds coffee shop, to block off a portion of the city’s downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Moore wishes to hold a youth rally for local churches, something he has done in the past.
“Anything we can do to generate downtown activity, I think we want to try to do,” Baker said.
