PIEDMONT — In a generally routine regular meeting Tuesday night, the Piedmont City Council changed city policy regarding the use of the aquatic center as recreation dominated the discussions.
The City Council unanimously approved a motion to increase the price for renting out the city’s aquatic center for parties from $100 to $125 in order to pay lifeguards more. With this change the lifeguards would make $25 per party, instead of $20. Included in the motion was a proposal to add a $50 deposit fee in order to “eliminate no-shows.”
Councilman Matt Rogers asked council members if they could look into the cost of repaving parts of the Chief Ladiga Trail. Some parts of the trail are “bumpy” and lead to flat tires; the councilman worried it could also be a safety hazard.
Councilman Bobby Hardin asked if the city could look into placing more bike racks around town to accommodate the bikers who travel through the city. The council agreed that more racks would encourage more riders to spend time in downtown Piedmont.
In other business, the City Council unanimously approved two cleanup projects on properties declared a “public nuisance.” The properties are at 310 1st Ave. and 315 Sparks St.
“These are basically about cleaning up yards,” said Mayor Bill Baker.
And Piedmont now has a sister city, according to a proclamation from Baker. Due to its similar size, business interests, goals mutual respect and friendship, the Alabama city of Fayette — population under 5,000, seat of Fayette County in northwest Alabama — is now the sister city of Piedmont.
“I’m encouraged with all the exciting things going on in Piedmont,” said Councilman Greg South.