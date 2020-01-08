Piedmont City Council designates alley as city street

PIEDMONT — During a brief Tuesday night meeting, the Piedmont City Council approved a resolution designating a short alley as a new city street and giving it a name.
The city voted to name the alleyway, located behind the site of an upcoming pizza restaurant at the corner of Ladiga and Main Street, “Trail Park Drive,” with its new status allowing it to be paved with funds from the county, according to Mayor Bill Baker.
County Commissioner Lee Patterson had agreed to have the 200-foot alley paved, according to Baker, with minimal cost to the city.
“We’re not paying for anything but the street sign,” Baker said.
The vote was not without its detractors on the council. Council members Ben Keller, Bobby Hardin and Terry Kiser all expressed that they thought county funds could be used for different projects with more need across the city. Keller abstained from the vote, while Hardin was the only no vote and Kiser voted with a “reluctant yes.”
Also during the brief meeting, the council voted unanimously to declare the yard of a home on Haslam Street as a public nuisance and clean up the yard at the owner’s expense.
“It’s just one of those ongoing problems we have to clean up because the owners aren’t going to,” Baker said.
