Piedmont church discovers treasured bell was stolen

Ask not for whom the bell was stolen

Brandon Cook, a fourth-generation member of the church, and the Rev. Hayward Clark worked Thursday morning to install a flagpole next to the brick structure that once held the stolen bell.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT – A week ago today, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock.

His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church on Hughes Street, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.