What started as an inside joke between Venecia Butler and her friends became a rallying cry and the name of a fundraiser.
“Cancer is crap,” said Randa Carroll, the younger sister of the late Butler, who died in 2015 after her fourth bout with cancer. “The ones that get it, know it, and they agree. It is crap.”
The 7th annual 5K “crap run” benefiting Venecia’s Foundation is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. in downtown Piedmont, with a 1-mile race for kids set for 6 p.m. Runners are set to meet at the gazebo on Center Avenue before running or walking a course that ends on the Chief Ladiga Trail. The cost of entry is $25 for each adult and $10 for children 10 and under.
“It’s a good course, a fairly simple course and a lot of fun,” said Carroll. “This city rallies around us and supports us. This is a big undertaking to do at night with all the roadblocks and volunteers.”
The run is the largest fundraiser every year for the nonprofit foundation set up by Butler and family in 2013. The foundation packs bags for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, including comforts such as blankets, pillows, a journal and crossword puzzle book. The bags also contain a large bottle of Lubriderm lotion — a specific request of Butler, who preferred the lotion over off-brand alternatives.
Carroll, the president of Venecia’s Foundation, said the organization continues to run in honor of Butler.
“We continued the foundation in her honor and memory because it was so important to her.”
As far as the crappy name, Carroll said it evolved from a joke to become a slogan for Butler’s cancer fight. Carroll and a group of Butler’s family and supporters, affectionately referred to by Butler as her “crap army,” began selling shirts with the sophomoric slogan during a hospital stay, raising $800 to help pay Butler’s bills.
“A lot of her church members didn’t like them at first,” Carroll joked. “God used that crazy word that a lot of people find offensive to bless her.”
For Saturday’s run, Carroll said, interested supporters can register for the race at the foundation’s office on Center Avenue in Piedmont during the day on Friday and on Saturday up until just before the race.
Carroll said 250 have already signed up for the run that usually sees about 175.
“I think it’ll be our biggest one yet,” Carroll said.
For more information on the run and Venecia’s Foundation, visit veneciasfoundation.org.