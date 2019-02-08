Downtown Piedmont will soon have a new place to purchase and create art, thanks to a resident who wants to share what she calls her “passion” for painting.
The owner of My Sweet Escape Paint Parties and Art, Tiffany Beal, said she hopes to open her studio on 110 W. Ladiga St. in March.
“An opportunity became available, so I decided to take a leap of faith and go for it,” she said. “I’m super super excited and terrified at the same time.”
At her studio she plans to host paint parties as well as sell art, home decor, door hangers, T-shirts and wine cups. She will also take commissions for artwork, but the price will vary depending on factors such as size and content.
“Hopefully if everything goes good I can add more stuff as it grows,” she said. “I’ve painted my whole life and I’ve been doing the paint parties for the past five years on the side as a hobby. It’s what I love to do; it’s my passion.”
Beal said she usually does around 30 paint parties a year. She’s been using the Piedmont Civic Center, schools, or different private homes. Now, with her own location to host parties, she hopes to hold around 20 every month.
An adult party costs $25 per person, with a 10-person minimum. Parties for kids cost $15 per person, with a minimum of 10. Additional people can be paid for on the day of the party.
The floor of the studio is being laid this week, she said, after that the signs will be installed. After that the space just needs decorating, according to Beal.