PIEDMONT — The Piedmont City Council approved two ordinances Tuesday night to address safety concerns in the city.
In a regular meeting the council unanimously approved one ordinance to add no-parking signs along a stretch of Old Piedmont Gadsden Highway near Piedmont High School, and another that will lower the speed limit in the city’s downtown district to 15 mph.
Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton said that vehicles parked along the stretch of highway during school events often impede the ability of emergency vehicles to get to the school or of cars to get in and out of the parking lot of Thompson Funeral Home.
“It’s strictly a safety issue, especially during sporting events,” said Norton.
“When we have an emergency, we obviously need that clear for them to get in as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Bill Baker.
Once signs are posted, violators will be fined $25, which will double with each following violation.
The council approved an ordinance lowering the downtown speed limit after voting during the previous meeting to create one.
The limit will be lowered to 15, down from 20 and 25 in some areas, on Center Avenue between Memorial Drive and Alabama Street and on Ladiga Street between Main Street and Church Street.
Both ordinances will have to be published in a newspaper for two weeks and signs will have to be installed for display before the changes can be enforced.
Also during the meeting, the council decided to table until the next meeting a vote on an offer from Spire Alabama to purchase and operate the city’s natural gas system for $4,200,000.
“Let’s get something settled on the gas,” Baker said. “I hope we come back in two weeks and vote.”
In other business, the council:
Heard of an opportunity to lease land to a company that raises Labrador retrievers. The council decided to hold off on a vote until it receives more information and sees the creation of a draft lease agreement.
Heard from Norton that the body cameras previously approved for the police department arrived and will be in operation soon.
Approved bills in the amount of $560,462.21.