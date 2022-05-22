PARCA report rates local high schools

Donna Prichett, a counselor for the Calhoun County Career Academy in Jacksonville, was glad to learn more about a report published by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama this month.
The nonprofit organization publishes an annual report that ranks students on graduation rates and on college and career readiness by county and by school. The report highlights the importance of educating students based on practical skills for the workplace.
The intent of PARCA reports is to improve the state and local governments in Alabama through independent, objective and nonpartisan research. The entire report may be viewed at https://parcalabama.org.
Prichett said she has spent years helping people understand the importance of career readiness through programs that allow students to have high-paying jobs when they graduate.
“I have been here since 1999,” she said, “and my biggest hardship, through the years, was fighting a stigma against tech schools. Having career coaches in schools has helped, and now the time has come. I am seeing high schools collaborate with post-secondary schools, businesses and industries.”
A quick check of each school system represented in this article has a career-tech building, department or program.
The PARCA report names Piedmont High School as perfect in graduation rate and college and career readiness. Each category has a 100 percent graduation rate and a 100 percent rating for career and college readiness.
Piedmont High School Principal Adam Clemons said the students perform well because of the support they receive and the high expectations they have for themselves.
“We have good teachers and a good sports staff,” Clemons said. “They make sure the students have everything they need. These results are a testament to the support the parents give us. We are also blessed to have a superintendent and board to support all we want to achieve.”
Other schools in Calhoun and nearby counties are spaced along the spectrum with Anniston City Schools having the lowest rates. The system has an 82 percent graduation rate and a 42 percent rating for college and career readiness.
Anniston High School Principal Alexis Wise Clark said the school has career and college offerings for the students, and that the system is trying to educate the students and parents about those offerings.
“We have a career tech department and a career tech school,” Clark said. “We are offering more options for students and trying to increase the number of students who become credentialed in different areas. We are creating a pathway of consistency in students so they can complete the programs and be able to get their credentials.”
Credentials can be compared to achievements or qualifications the students earn for the courses and classes they take and the programs they enroll in relevant to their career path. Some of these credentials that can be earned in the Calhoun County School System include those in electronics, welding, precision machining, graphing and designing, cosmetology, health-science program, culinary and other courses.
The PARCA ratings for career and college readiness are based on five measures of student performance. Those conducting the report measure each school system by the number of students that earn college credit while in high school and how many complete advanced-placement courses. Also measured are the number of students who earn credit for taking work-oriented courses and those who earn a benchmark score in any one of the subjects on the ACT. Also, the report rates the students involved in the WorkKeys program, which is designed to measure math and communication skills for the workplace. In a normal job market, some employees use WorkKey scores when screening for applicants, according to the PARCA report.
The PARCA report also analyzes information about gender and race as they relate to the two topics under consideration.
Kevin Lockridge, the Career Tech Director for Calhoun County Schools, said each local system now has different levels of career tech education based on the programs they can fund.
“Everyone is trying to give students credentials,” he said. “Most now include measuring student success not only for college enrollment. We look at placement after the students graduate, places they can work. In the eight years I have been involved, this focus has been consistent. Career tech is an evolution different from previous generations that said students must go to a four-year college if they’re going to be anybody.”
Despite the COVID pandemic, not all Alabama schools fell behind in graduation rates. However, a few more had a drop in college and career readiness rates.