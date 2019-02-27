PIEDMONT — Piedmont High School’s newest sports team played in its first matches Tuesday, but this competition won’t be seen on any court or field of grass, at least not physical ones.
High schools across the state competed Tuesday in their first eSports matches, in which teams are pitted against one another online in various video games.
“I’m pretty sure there are like 30 states doing it and it’s catching a lot of ground,” said Dominic McMath, coach of the Piedmont eSports team. “The National High School Association has approved it and now every state is slowly approving it.”
The Piedmont team won its first matches by default since the other school didn’t have enough players log on to play by the deadline. League of Legends and Rocket League are the video games this team will be focusing on out of the three games available; the third choice is Smite.
“I had a lot of students sign up, but this is a very competitive game,” he said. “It takes a lot of strategy and a lot of thinking, so I did have some people who didn’t want to put the time in. Overall it’s been really good for these guys.”
League of Legends can be classified as an online battle arena game, where teams of five or three fight to destroy the other team’s nexus, which amounts to a homebase. Each player controls one of 139 playable “champions.” The team’s objective is to fight through the enemy’s minions and turrets to destroy their homebase, while also fending off attacks from enemy champions.
Rocket League is a much simpler game. It’s essentially soccer played with high-tech, overpowered cars.
“It’s not necessarily about the competition for me, it’s about the actual game and I’m just in it to play it really,” said senior Briar Hawkins.
He said the first day of actual competition was nerve-wracking, especially because the team was up against players of more skill.
“I wasn’t really into the game and then eSports came out and I really wanted to be on the team, so I figured I’d go ahead and download it,” said Hawkins. “I’ve played it once or twice before, but this time was different because there was something behind it that I’d be getting out of it.”
McMath — who is indeed a math teacher — said there are around 30 teams in the state and the league with run for nine weeks. Piedmont will play two matches every Tuesday for that period, before playoffs start. Students play the matches after regular school hours on their own computers.
“It’s been really cool and I like playing it myself, so I understand the benefits of playing games like this, strategy-wise and teamwork-wise,” McMath said. “They’re building a lot of teamwork and communication skills.”