National Blue Ribbon award goes to Piedmont Elementary School

Principal Brigett Stewart receives a related award

PES award

Students and adults alike take pride in Piedmont Elementary School's latest award.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

The school year is not half over, but Piedmont Elementary School has accumulated almost as many accolades as trick-or-treaters collect pieces of candy. 

No one is prouder than Principal Brigett Stewart, unless school Superintendent Mike Hayes. 