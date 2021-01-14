Mother files civil suit against Piedmont school district

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language. Reader discretion is advised.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Piedmont City School District, two football coaches and three students by a mother who alleges her son was sexually assaulted on school property in 2019.
In a complaint filed Dec. 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, the mother claims three Piedmont High School football players held down her then-14-year-old son in the field house locker room a year earlier and sexually assaulted him with a key while coaches were in another room.
The three players were each charged in September with misdemeanor third-degree assault after the incident. A senior player, now 19, was charged as an adult and the two others were charged as juveniles.
The senior player and his attorney, in a response filed Tuesday, denied all allegations in the plaintiff’s complaint.
On Dec. 2, 2019, the complaint states, the victim was in the field house locker room at practice while coaches were in another room with the door closed.
The two juvenile players allegedly held the victim down and the senior player assaulted him with a key in front of about 30 other players as punishment for missing practice a week earlier.
At some point, the plaintiff said, members of the football team had started the practice of “keying” — inserting a key into a person’s anus — as a form of discipline among team members.
A criminal trial for the senior player was initially scheduled for Oct. 27, and the player’s criminal defense attorney, Sheila Field, subpoenaed about 70 people to testify. Many young men, most of them wearing Piedmont blue, were at the courthouse that morning. Field announced to them that the trial had been rescheduled. In the courthouse parking lot, the young men huddled around a coach on one side while the victim and his mother appeared to be leaving on the other side.
As of Thursday, no criminal records on the three players were publicly available.
The two coaches named in the civil lawsuit are head football coach Steve Smith, who is also the school’s athletic director, and defensive coordinator James Blanchard.
Attempts to reach Blanchard were unsuccessful. Smith declined to comment. “My attorney says we’re going to win the case, and that’s all I’m going to say,” Smith said.
Attempts to reach Piedmont City Schools and its attorney were unsuccessful.
The senior player’s attorney, Daniel Wolter, declined to comment.
The mother’s attorney, Teri Mastando, said the behavior described in the complaint was unacceptable in general, but it was even more shocking that it happened to a victim so young in a school setting.
“It’s an unfortunate situation that we feel something should be done about,” she said.
The senior player’s attorney has also asked that the judge order the plaintiff to refile the complaint using her real name instead of the pseudonym “Mary Doe,” and that the complaint only reference the player by his initials.