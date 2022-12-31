Mike Ledbetter retiring January 31 as Piedmont’s fire chief

The 35 years Piedmont Fire Chief Mike Ledbetter has worked in the fire department allows him to look back at changes in the field and to look forward. However, Ledbetter won’t be around the firehouse to see many future changes. Tuesday, January 31, is his last day to work before retirement.
Ledbetter, 55, a Piedmont native and lifelong resident, will have served one month shy of 10 years as Piedmont’s fire chief, counting an interim period prior to formal appointment in 2013. He says there’s one thing he learned early on: Firefighters, along with law enforcement officers and emergency management technicians, must study continuously to keep abreast of new technology, procedures, equipment and protective gear. The revelation came to him rather ironically.
“After graduating from Piedmont High School, my mother and daddy begged me to go to college,” Ledbetter said. “I said I’ve had 12 years of torture, and I am not going back to school. The funny thing is that I’ve had to take college-level courses almost every year since I've been a firefighter.”
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker tips his hat to Ledbetter’s abilities, whether derived from class work or the real world.
“We are wishing Chief Ledbetter the best of everything as he heads into retirement,” Baker said. “He has served Piedmont well as a firefighter and as chief. I’m honored to have worked with him throughout the years. He was born to be a firefighter.”
Richard McCain, a firefighter who has been with the department only for three years, said he’s known Ledbetter long enough to appreciate his knowledge and experience. He described the chief as humble and likable.
“He’s done good for the citizens of Piedmont in several ways,” McCain said, “such as the advanced equipment we now have, the advanced methods we’ve learned, the increased manpower we have and our improved personal protection equipment. We will miss him.”
About 37 years ago, Ledbetter took his first job as a dispatcher for the police department and began to wonder what was going on at the places where he sent first responders. His curiosity caused him to find out.
“I rode with police, ambulance drivers, and the firefighters,” he said, “and seeing what the firefighters did stuck.”
Ledbetter said one of the biggest changes he’s seen during the past three decades is a decrease in the number of volunteer firefighters. He’s worked to overcome that. Currently, Piedmont has three full-time firefighters per shift, and also seven part-time firefighters and nine volunteer firefighters to fill in as needed to cover the 41 square miles of land that includes not only Piedmont but also the communities of Vigo and parts of the Philadelphia, Roy Webb and Nances Creek communities.
The fire department focuses on fires that involve burning structures, cars and woodlands, and responds also to car accidents with injuries, patients in cardiac arrest and those who are not breathing. The department handles hazardous material spills, too.
“For this year, we have responded to 519 calls,” Ledbetter said. “We average 30 to 35 working-fire structures a year, which means a structure has visible smoke or fire.”
Ledbetter said fires are different from when he first began fighting them. Houses that catch on fire get hotter and burn faster than they did years ago.
“They are made with more man-made construction materials,” he said.
Starting next week, Ledbetter plans to spend more time with his wife of 30 years, Sandra, and their five grandchildren who range from age three years old to 19. He would have also had a grandson, Brandon Roberts, who would be 23 years old, but in January 2018, Brandon’s fiancee, her little brother and Brandon himself were shot and killed by the father of the first two. That person then took his own life.
“You never get over something like that,” Ledbetter said.
Soon, he hopes to get some extra rest and do “whatever he feels like doing” for a while. Later, he may decide to work again.
“During my career, I’ve been around some good people and have learned a lot,” he said. “I’ve been able to be involved in a number of aspects of the department, such as being an instructor, inspector, investigator, and a number of other things I’ve enjoyed.”
The Piedmont City Council has made no decision about a successor for Ledbetter.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.