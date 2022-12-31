 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Mike Ledbetter retiring January 31 as Piedmont’s fire chief

Mike Ledbetter

Piedmont native Mike Ledbetter will have served as the city’s fire chief for nine years and 11 months when he begins his life as a retiree on February 1.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

The 35 years Piedmont Fire Chief Mike Ledbetter has worked in the fire department allows him to look back at changes in the field and to look forward. However, Ledbetter won’t be around the firehouse to see many future changes. Tuesday, January 31, is his last day to work before retirement.

Ledbetter, 55, a Piedmont native and lifelong resident, will have served one month shy of 10 years as Piedmont’s fire chief, counting an interim period prior to formal appointment in 2013. He says there’s one thing he learned early on: Firefighters, along with law enforcement officers and emergency management technicians, must study continuously to keep abreast of new technology, procedures, equipment and protective gear. The revelation came to him rather ironically.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 