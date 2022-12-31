 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Mike Ledbetter retiring Jan. 31 as Piedmont’s fire chief

Mike Ledbetter

Piedmont native Mike Ledbetter will have served as the city’s fire chief for nine years and 11 months when he begins his life as a retiree on February 1.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

The 35 years Piedmont Fire Chief Mike Ledbetter has worked in the fire department allows him to look back at changes in the field and to look forward.

However, Ledbetter won’t be around the firehouse to see many future changes. Tuesday, January 31, is his last day to work before retirement.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 