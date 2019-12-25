Marker project’s goal: ‘Bring some patriotism back to Piedmont’

Thanks to Rick Freeman and the Piedmont Veterans Association, the city’s park will soon have a permanent recognition in place for veterans of the military.
“They’ll be there 200 years from now,” Freeman said. “They’re not going anywhere.”
The association is selling small stone markers, which will be inscribed with the name and service years of each veteran and be placed together on the ground in Veterans Memorial Park.
Freeman said the idea came from similar memorials in Georgia’s Cedartown and Rockmart. The markers are open to all veterans or their family members, regardless of service branch, residence or age. Freeman said the project is not necessarily just a memorial for former troops who are no longer living; currently serving members of the military are welcome, too.
“It’s for generations ahead of us to remember our veterans,” said Freeman, a former Piedmont mayor and commander of the association. “We just want people to be able to honor their loved ones. It’s really touched a lot of folks already.”
Freeman said the group had sold at least 45 markers as of Dec. 20.
“We wanted to start off at 30, and we’ve met that goal real quick,” Freeman said. “Work should get started placing them the first of the year.”
The association was started earlier this year, Freeman said, as an attempt to get local veterans together to improve the city and its park.
“With national organizations, it’s hard to get things done for the community,” Freeman said. “There is not any politics involved with us.”
“For our new group, everything we do is for this area,” Freeman said. “We just hope we can do more for our city going forward. All the funds that we get from this are going straight back into the park.”
Freeman’s efforts earned him praise at a recent Piedmont City Council meeting. Councilman Doug Dickeson said he had already purchased one for his father.
“My dad is gone, but that’s something I can show everyone about him,” Dickeson said.
“I really appreciate him,” said Councilwoman Millie Bramblett. “He puts in a lot of work for the veterans and for this city.”
Freeman said markers can be purchased for $175 by calling him at 256-792-9299.
“We’re hoping to bring some patriotism back to Piedmont,” Freeman said.