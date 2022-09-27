Longtime director of Piedmont’s Health Care Center is retiring

PIEDMONT — Sandra Keener’s 53-year career in health care bridges eras in the Piedmont area. She started working in the administration office at the now-closed Piedmont Hospital when she was 17 years old. Since then, her accomplishments have set her apart.
The 70-year-old Keener, who retires Friday, transferred over to the Piedmont Health Care Center when it opened in 2000 immediately after the hospital closed. During her service there, she has seen the center grow from 31 to 91 beds, plus a 16-resident assisting living facility called Duggar Mountain Specialty Care.
Her colleagues call her amazing.
“She’s a homegrown, salt-of-the-earth professional,” said the longtime president of the Piedmont Health Care Authority, Ben Ingram. “Under her leadership, the facility has earned a deficiency-free survey report for the past 10 years from the Alabama Department of Public Health and a five-star rating by the U.S. Medicare and Medicaid System for the past five years — which is almost unheard of. They even report dust on a shelf or a box out of place.”
His admiration for Keener goes beyond her business skills.
“The reason she has managed to be so effective is that she knows how to relate to people no matter their social status,” he said. “She brings people up and treats them as worthy.”
Keener’s departure is not total for the time being. She will assist her replacement a couple of days a week for a year or so.
In 1994, Keener obtained the necessary license to become the hospital’s administrator and took on the role until it closed. Even before the new facility opened, she began pursuing a degree in business administration from Jacksonville State University in 1999 and finished in 2001 at an online school, Trinity International University based in Deerfield, Ill.
Since the center first opened, Keener has assisted the City of Piedmont and its Piedmont Health Care Authority in adding services and buildings to the facility, which currently has 130 employees.
The facility now includes a Memory Care wing for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and a commons area for them called “The Rotunda,” as well as their own outdoor space. Also added was a facility for training professionals in the field of dementia and Alzheimer’s, an outpatient physical therapy section with a small gym, a rehabilitation wing with a larger gym for short-term physical therapy, and a 16-resident assisted living facility call Dugger Mountain Specialty Care and the “Open Spaces Sacred Places” Garden.
No one is happier than Keener that the center has been able to offer these services for patients from Calhoun, Cleburne and Etowah counties.
“I figured we would grow when we moved here,” Keener said. “We achieved many goals by having an open-minded board.”
That board is the Piedmont Health Care Authority, while Preferred Health Services Inc., of Centre, manages the center which is owned by the city.
Trudy Lowe, the vice president and chief operating officer of Preferred Health, said she will miss Keener, who has been an inspiration to her.
“She is amazing,” Lowe said. “She has been a strong leader at this facility and brought it through difficult and changing times. Fortunately, she will stay in a part-time capacity as administrator emeritus.”
Keener has been training the next administrator, Lesha Gardner, for more than a year.
“She has compassion for them and loves to interact with them,” Keener said. “I feel she will be a good fit for our residents.”
Gardner holds a degree in health care administration from an online school, Ashford University based in Clinton, Iowa.
“I started in April of last year and have been working with Mrs. Keener,” Gardner said. “She has been doing this job so long that she does it effortlessly. She knows the ins and outs of the regulations and is just a plethora of knowledge on so many levels, such as budgets and finances. Also, she is often on the floor with the residents. I want to continue doing those things and try to bring the center up to date, digitally speaking, and get everyone on the same page.”
In retirement, Keener wants to spend more time with her family members, shop at craft shows and fish at Weiss Lake — but she concedes she’ll miss the daily interaction with staff, patients and their families that made up much of a long and distinguished career.