Longtime director of Piedmont’s Health Care Center is retiring

Sandra Keener ‘a homegrown, salt-of-the-earth professional’

Sandra Keener, the director of Piedmont Health Care Center, has been imparting the love for her job to Lesha Gardner. The two have worked closely during the past year at the Piedmont Health Care Center and the adjoining Duggar Mountain Specialty Care.

PIEDMONT — Sandra Keener’s 53-year career in health care bridges eras in the Piedmont area. She started working in the administration office at the now-closed Piedmont Hospital when she was 17 years old. Since then, her accomplishments have set her apart. 

The 70-year-old Keener, who retires Friday, transferred over to the Piedmont Health Care Center when it opened in 2000 immediately after the hospital closed. During her service there, she has seen the center grow from 31 to 91 beds, plus a 16-resident assisting living facility called Duggar Mountain Specialty Care. 