Longtime Anniston Star photographer Trent Penny dies at 60

Editor's note: Links to photo galleries of Trent Penny's favorite pictures from 2014-20 are at the bottom.
Piedmont native Trent Penny literally climbed the ladder of success to attain the position of Chief Photographer for The Anniston Star. That was Penny’s job from 2000 until his health began to fail a few years ago.
The affable, bearded master of his craft died Monday night at age 60. Funeral services will be announced later.
Penny started working at The Star in 1982 as a pressman. Back then, The Star was located on West 10th Street, and the pressroom was down in a pit with a steep ladder leading to the main floor. On many days after work Penny would climb that ladder, with his clothes stained with black ink, and follow photographers around to learn that aspect of the newspaper business. He learned his lessons so well that around 1996 he was hired as a full-time photographer. Photographers Steve Gross and Bill Wilson remember Penny’s enthusiasm for taking pictures.
Gross, who recently retired from The Star after 45 years, said he first met Penny when he was taking photos of him at Piedmont High School’s graduation ceremony.
Little did Gross know that one of the graduates would become a friend and co-worker. Only a few years later, Penny’s father, Basil, a longtime writer and editor at The Star, now retired himself, recommended his son for a job in the pressroom.
“He was dedicated to his job and loved his family,” Gross said. “He wasn’t born with a camera in his hand, but he learned to do the job as if it were second nature.”
Wilson, currently a writer and photographer at The Star, remembers how Penny “came into his stride” over the years.
“His favorite subjects were college football, high school sports, weather, NASCAR, and nature,” Wilson said. “He was well respected and will be missed.”
Penny had fought a battle with his health throughout the past few years, winning once, but in recent months there was a relapse.
He leaves behind his children, Jeremy Penny, 40, and Nicole Penny, 27; two grandchildren, Mady, 12, and Chase, 8; a sister, Michele Williams; and his parents, Basil and Mary Ann Penny.
Williams said her brother loved his job, and he ran a photography business too. He took senior portraits and wedding photographs.
“He liked to photograph his friends and family members whenever they sat at ball games so they’d have a good memory of the day. He was thrilled to be a grandfather. The grandchildren called him Pop-Pop, and they were the light of his life.”
One of her favorite memories is spotting him on the sidelines of the football field at Alabama games where he always wore a lime green shirt, tennis shoes and ball cap.
“He was not allowed to show favoritism and wear red,” she said, “so green became his signature color.”
Anniston Star Senior Editor Mark Edwards worked closely with Penny and said he appreciated his professionalism, passion for his work, and friendship.
"I'll miss riding with Trent to a game, with the speakers blaring a steady stream of 1980s music," Edwards said. "I'll miss working an assignment with him and him wanting to know all about the story so he could illustrate it with the best photos possible. I'll miss seeing him make his photo subjects feel comfortable and relaxed, even if they might not otherwise like having their picture taken.
"I'll especially miss how often he talked about his son and daughter and grandchildren. So many of us in this business let it take over our lives to the detriment of the people who love us. Trent always seemed to balance his home and work life well, and it was fun hearing him talk about things he would do with his son and daughter. I'll miss my friend."
The president of the Anniston Star, Josephine Ayers, said the entire Star family will now have a hole in their hearts.
“He was a faithful, gifted employee,” she said, “and we could not have asked for a better chief photographer.”
A slideshow of images of Trent Penny's best photos from covering news, sports and feature events in 2019.
A collection of favorite photos from 2018 shot by Anniston Star photographer Trent Penny.
A slideshow of favorite photos from 2017 by Anniston Star photographer Trent Penny.