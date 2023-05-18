 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NATIONAL POLICE WEEK

Law enforcement officers talk about work stress, burnout, and why they wouldn’t trade it for the world

Piedmont Police Sgt. James DeVoe

Piedmont Police Sgt. James DeVoe says a strong character in law enforcement and his background with domestic violence at the hands of his parents were key factors in his decision to be a police officer.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

PIEDMONT — Sgt. James DeVoe sat in an interview room off of the main hall of the Piedmont Police Department as he spoke of why he got into law enforcement.

As National Police Week draws to an end, with agencies across the nation paying tribute to the profession, DeVoe offered a couple of early influences that brought his heart to the badge. One was his interaction with Officer Kevin Blue, a beloved and respected Piedmont officer who died in 2018 after a battle with cancer.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags