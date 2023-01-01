 Skip to main content
Juvenile dies in New Years Eve shooting

A 13-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday night in Piedmont, officials say. 

First responders received a call in reference to a shooting and a gunshot victim at 11:11 p.m. New Years Eve at the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden highway, according to a news release from the Piedmont Police Department. 

Paul Baker

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.