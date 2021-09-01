You have permission to edit this article.
Job fair Thursday in Piedmont

CVG ALABAMA TO CUT JOBS

The CVG plant in Piedmont, formerly Bostrom.

 Eddie Burkhalter

Commercial Vehicle Group, formerly Bostrom Seating, is sponsoring a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 50 Nances Creek Industrial Blvd., Piedmont. Starting pay is $13.25 an hour and includes health insurance from day one. Area residents are encouraged to attend.

