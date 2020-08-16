Inmate found dead in Piedmont jail

An inmate at the Piedmont jail was found dead Sunday morning.
According to a social media post written by Piedmont Police Chief Freddie Norton, officers found a 30-year-old male inmate unresponsive in his cell at 11:05 a.m.
Officers began CPR and notified Piedmont Rescue Squad. Piedmont Rescue Squad arrived and determined that the inmate was deceased. Name is being withheld pending notification of the family.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said by phone on Sunday that the inmate will be taken to Huntsville on Monday for an autopsy.
Norton said by phone Sunday afternoon that the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death. Norton said it is standard protocol for an outside agency to investigate a situation involving another agency.