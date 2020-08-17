Inmate found dead in city jail identified as Piedmont man

Piedmont police on Monday identified a man who was found dead in the city jail the day before.
Police Chief Freddie Norton identified the man as 30-year-old John Wayne Snider of Piedmont. Snider had been held on minor offenses in the jail nearly a week before his death, Norton said, though police also had felony warrants for Snider.
Norton told The Star Sunday that Snider was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:05 a.m. that day. Officers performed CPR on Snider until the Piedmont Rescue Squad arrived and determined he was dead.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Sunday that Snider’s body would be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences’ laboratory in Huntsville the next day for an autopsy.
The incident is under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.
Attempts Monday to reach Brown and Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies for updates were unsuccessful.