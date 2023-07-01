Hazardous weather brings an end to Piedmont celebration

PIEDMONT — Piedmont’s Fourth of July celebration had to end an hour into its beginning at 3 p.m. However, the city discovered an attractive and cool place to have future events.
Celebration organizers had asked the city employees to clean the property next to the Boy Scout house on the grounds of the Sports Complex.
“It was cool, shady and breezy,” said Mayor Bill Baker. “We can have future events there, but the lightning got bad, and we had to leave.”
Shortly after 3 p.m., visitors had begun enjoying free horse rides back and forth across the expanse of grass that adjoins the Scout house. The vendor shad attracted early arrivals with good food, and about a dozen tents held craft booths.
A rainstorm ensued at 4, although the hail that was predicted never came. Swimmers at the nearby Piedmont Aquatic Center had to dash to safety shortly before 4 p.m. Rain and thunderstorms were widespread across the region late in the afternoon and into the evening.
By 5 p.m., the organizers, Ashlee Jones and Terry Batey, along with the mayor and others, were saying they would move forward with the firework show if the weather cooperates.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.