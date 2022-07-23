Food trucks gather in Piedmont park

PIEDMONT — Piedmont area folks got a mobile treat Saturday in the form of a drive-up food truck festival.
The festival seemed to bring more patrons than it did trucks, however, at least around lunchtime. A substantial crowd was waiting to sample one of three trucks on the site: Big Boys Wings, Fusion Tacos or the Kin Express.
Music rang through Optimist Park off Main Street, people tossed around cornhole, and when tables filled up people just sat on the ground.
The owner of the Kin Express Hibachi and Sushi food truck, Chan Jatikusuma, manned a small window taking orders from a line of customers.
Jatikusuma, 41, of Oxford, has been in the restaurant business since he was 18 years old. He’s seen both brick and mortar venues as well as the mobile type. Jatikusuma doesn’t have a stationary building now and said he prefers it that way.
“I’ve seen how restaurant businesses struggle with overhead and, you know, cleanliness especially because you’re in the ground,” Jatikusuma said.
He explained that when a restaurant owner has a larger facility to maintain and keep clean, pests such as rodents and bugs come far more easily. He said with a food truck, it’s much easier to keep pests away because it’s above ground.
There are many more restrictions and regulations, Jatikusuma said, but food truck owners go through the same health department inspections as any normal restaurant.
Jatikusuma also said that his “commissary” — or home turf — was in Oxford. This means he can stay for up to three days in one spot inside the city before regulations state that he has to move. However, if he operates outside of Oxford, inside of Calhoun County, he can stay in one place for up to 24 hours.
One of his favorite things about the job, though, is that he gets to meet so many new people.
“I like to talk to people. I like to get to know people and learn something new every day,” Jatikusuma said.
Every day he meets a new face, new customers, and even new food truck owners.
More and more food trucks seem to be popping up in Calhoun County, but Jatikusuma said he doesn’t see this as competition.
“I was born and raised Christian — Catholic,” Jatikusuma said. “The Bible always said there’s a lot of fish out there. I’m always helping out. If there’s a new food truck out there and they need help, asking some questions, I’m always OK with it. I’ll help you as much as I can.”
One Piedmont resident, Sara Beth Menton, and her pup, Sassy, came to check out the fun and find some grub. She said though she believed the festival had been put on in the area in prior years, this was her first time attending. Ordinarily, though, she said, she doesn’t see too many food trucks in Piedmont — that’s why Saturday’s event got her endorsement.
“This has been really nice for Piedmont. We’re starting to get all these new things and then Rustic on Main happened,” Menton said. “This is a really fun experience, because I live in a neighborhood close by and just had to walk to it.”