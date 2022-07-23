 Skip to main content
featured

Food trucks gather in Piedmont park

food trucks

A food truck attracts a hungry crowd Saturday in Piedmont.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT Piedmont area folks got a mobile treat Saturday in the form of a drive-up food truck festival.

The festival seemed to bring more patrons than it did trucks, however, at least around lunchtime. A substantial crowd was waiting to sample one of three trucks on the site: Big Boys Wings, Fusion Tacos or the Kin Express. 