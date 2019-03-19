PIEDMONT — Baseball season in Piedmont will begin with an opening day fish fry, according to Piedmont City Councilman Doug Dickeson.
“April 6 will be the opening day with the fireworks,” he said. “They’ll also be doing a fish fry and that’s what pays for the fireworks. If you don’t like fish, there will be chicken tenders.”
At a City Council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Bill Baker thanked all city employees for their role in helping Piedmont residents through the storms last week.
“We had over 270 people show up at our shelter,” he said. “That’s no easy task to take care of all those people and kids and people who tried to bring in animals.”
In other business, the council heard the city has 35 ongoing nuisance and abatement cases. Of those cases, 11 were new yard cases in February, five were new house cases and 14 are currently being processed.