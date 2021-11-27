Fall-themed decorations favored by farm animals

Piedmont resident Brooke Garrett noticed several stores and businesses in downtown Piedmont had begun setting out their fading fall decorations for pickup. She asked for them.
Garrett knows that her family’s baby cows, pigs, goats and even chickens love pumpkins. She knows that horses eat corn husks, big cows eat hay and straw goes in barns. Garrett posted on Facebook that she would pick up any of these discarded decorations and put them to good use on her family farm.
Almost at once, Garrett began filling up one or two trucks every day or so with these unwanted items. On Monday afternoon, after she left her job as a scrub tech at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, she filled up her small SUV before heading home.
“My husband Tyler and I are feeding many animals on our small farm,” Garrett said.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker is happy about Brooke’s recycling.
“I saw her post on Facebook and saw the pictures of cows, goats and horses chomping down on that stuff,” he said. “What she is doing helps her, benefits her animals and keeps the city from having to pick up so much. Good deal.”
Garrett said she is more than happy to help the city look its best.
Tyler’s family has farmed on their land since 1858. Garrett and Tyler hope to buy the entire farm soon. Also, they want to restore the greenhouses that sit on the highway and begin raising plants as his family has done in the past.
The couple are raising son Easton, age 4, and want to teach him, as Tyler learned from his own grandfather, how to run a tractor, work hard and help on a farm.
“Even people I work with have given me pumpkins,” Garrett said. “People have really shown us their love, and we are blessed.”
Contact Brooke on Facebook and leave a phone number to arrange pickups.