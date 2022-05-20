Driver facing charges following death of Piedmont cyclist

A Piedmont man has been charged with criminal negligent homicide DUI in the death of a bicyclist in Piedmont Friday afternoon, police said.
Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson said Rory Oneal Calhoun, 62, with a Piedmont address in Etowah County, was driving a white F250 Super Duty truck when he struck another vehicle, then a pedestrian on a bicycle, and finally into Noble Bank on Main Street.
Police were summoned to the scene around 4:45 p.m.
In a news release Johnson identified the victim as 27-year-old Thomas Wayne Benefield of Piedmont. Responding officers found Benefield on the ground in front of the bank.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown pronounced Benefield dead approximately 5:30 p.m. The cause was multiple blunt force trauma, Brown told The Star.
Brown noted people were inside the bank at the time the truck crashed through the front entrance, but fortunately they were not in the area where the truck came to rest.
In his statement to the press, Johnson said Calhoun was taken to the hospital in Etowah County where he was checked out and released. He was then arrested on the homicide charge, with other charges pending. Johnson said Calhoun was taken to Piedmont City Jail awaiting transport to the Calhoun County Jail where bonds will be set.
Johnson added that he and the Piedmont Police Department express sympathy and extend condolences to the family of the victim.