Depot museum proponents look toward opening this year

The long-awaited opening of the Piedmont Historical Society’s Southern Railroad Depot Museum is set for the end of the year. Since the 1980s, the society members have had the dream of turning the depot into an outstanding museum that could be used to teach the history of Piedmont and Alabama.
Beginning in the 1970s, historical society members Gerald Whitton and Theresa Kisor, with the help other members, began working to save the railroad depot by preserving and collecting artifacts. Early on, the members wrote six booklets on various topics related to Piedmont’s history.
In 1988, Piedmont’s then mayor, James Bennett, lent his support to the depot museum project by providing funds for a renovation that began in 1992. At that time, the society was able to collect and categorize more artifacts, including railroad memorabilia and Civil War letters written by soldiers. The society also oversaw modernization of the building.
Since then, the museum has been shown by appointment only, and on Sunday afternoons, except for the past two years, due to the recent renovations.
The society wants the museum’s appearance to bring out details that would have been visible when the building was a train depot, even as the interior space accommodates contemporary educational exhibits.
“We looked at what we wanted to place in the museum and asked how we could improve the building and exhibits,” said Ben Ingram, a society member and project coordinator, who has obtained much of the funding for the project through grant writing. “We want to make the museum look as it did in the 1800s and early 1900s.”
In the past few years, the society has raised $99,040. This year, the city of Piedmont added $25,000 to the project, and the approximate $125,000 will fund many new displays, including a 14x8-foot table with a lighted topographical and interactive map of Alabama. It will show the state’s physical features, such as the rivers, cities, interstate systems, early train routes and more. One can view the state’s geographical sites, such as the Black Belt, the Gulf of Mexico, the Saw Grass region, and, of course, the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains where Piedmont sits.
“We are exploring our options now,” Ingram said, “and Piedmont’s Greg Morrow of Southern Exhibits is helping us.”
Piedmont competed for, received and has been storing a $100,000 display originally created by Morrow for the state’s bicentennial. It, too, will show the state’s features, including information about Alabama’s inhabitants since the pre-Indian period.
City workers have stripped the cargo room and other spaces in the former depot down to their original wood, exposed the cathedral-type ceiling and added electrical sources. The floor in the front four rooms will be restored to its original state, and the members hope the original floor of the cargo room can be restored, a project that is still underway.
The society is developing special displays with large, instructive pull-up screens featuring the time when the area was named Hollow Stump, Cross Plains, Griffin’s Creek and, finally, Piedmont.
Freda Stinson, president of the society, believes the museum will eventually be a draw for tourists.
“A lot of people, who have stayed at the Roberts House/Museum/Hotel, have been impressed with the history there. I believe they will enjoy the depot museum. Some people who have lived here their whole lives will enjoy it and tell others.”