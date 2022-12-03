Dawn Holmes makes noodle-tossing a parade tradition

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Brentley Hammett, left, and his brother, Eli, help their grandmother, Dawn Holmes, toss the unusual treats of raman noodles from the bed of her truck during the 2021 Piedmont Christmas Parade. This year, the boys plan to help her again. This year’s parade that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, those who stand along the route of Piedmont’s Christmas parade may catch more than candy flying through the air. It won’t come from Santa’s sleigh, but from the back of a pickup truck.
As she has done during the last two years, Dawn Holmes, who works as a dental hygienist for Dr. Ben Ingram, will drive as her two grandsons, Brentley, 10, and Eli, eight, toss out packages of ramen noodles.
JACKSONVILLE — Dozens of entries in the Jacksonville Christmas parade moved steadily along A…
Their method of having oodles of fun started two years ago. In early 2019 or 2020, Holmes said, she told Piedmont resident Rick Freeman how proud she was to be able to drive the same truck her late father loved. Freeman suggested she show it off by driving it in the city’s Christmas parade and throwing out some candy.
“What kind?” she asked him.
“Well, one time during a parade, I threw out a couple of packages of ramen noodles that were in my truck,” Freeman said with a laugh.
The idea intrigued Holmes, and throughout the next several months, she began buying boxes of noodles until it was time for the parade. By that night, she had accumulated 545 packages of the instant noodles enjoyed by anyone who needs the inexpensive, filling and tasty soup, made by adding in two cups of water and the seasoning enclosed in each package.
Holmes shared her plan with her daughter, Emily Smith, and enlisted her two grandsons for the mission of riding in the truck’s bed and tossing out the treats.
So, on that cold December night, parade goers scrambled for the noodles, and many of them later told her they warmed up with a bowl of ramen noodles.
Holmes said she gets joy from giving out noodles.
“This is something I will continue as long as I can,” she said, “and I hope the grandkids can take over when I can’t. It is such a fun thing to do. We get to be in the Piedmont parade, and I love watching people’s faces. They say, “Noodles? Yay.”
Note: The Piedmont Christmas parade was previously publicized for Monday, but organizers changed the day to Thursday on account of weather concerns.