Dawn Holmes makes noodle-tossing a parade tradition

Dawn Holmes and her two grandsons, Eli, left, and Brentley, get their stock of ramen noodles ready ahead of Piedmont’s Christmas parade on Thursday.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, those who stand along the route of Piedmont’s Christmas parade may catch more than candy flying through the air. It won’t come from Santa’s sleigh, but from the back of a pickup truck.

As she has done during the last two years, Dawn Holmes, who works as a dental hygienist for Dr. Ben Ingram, will drive as her two grandsons, Brentley, 10, and Eli, eight, toss out packages of ramen noodles.

Brentley Hammett, left, and his brother, Eli, help their grandmother, Dawn Holmes, toss the unusual treats of raman noodles from the bed of her truck during the 2021 Piedmont Christmas Parade. This year, the boys plan to help her again. This year’s parade that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.