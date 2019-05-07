PIEDMONT — In routine meeting Tuesday night, the Piedmont City Council discussed seeking bids for a new ventilation system for the city fire department.
Fire Chief Mike Ledbetter requested that the council approve the purchase of an exhaust system under the Plymovent brand name. Ledbetter cited the high rate of cancer among firefighters as a reason for this purchase, as diesel exhaust from fire trucks have been linked to the disease.
“If we can possibly do something to help prevent these guys from getting cancer, I’m all for it,” Mayor Bill Baker told the council.
District 7 Councilman Terry Kiser echoed Baker’s sentiments.
“I think it’s something we should have,” Kiser said. “Safety for the firefighters should be very important.”
While Ledbetter said the Plymovent system was the only real option for the fire department, the council agreed to seek other bids for the system and put it to a vote during the May 21 meeting.
“We’re going to see if there are any other bids out there, and bring it back in two weeks, but I’m confident we’ll get you what you need,” Baker told Ledbetter.
In other business, the council:
Approved a resolution to sell the city’s old and surplus mowers, vehicles and equipment, with the money to go towards buying a new Massey Ferguson tractor.
Approved the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention annual report.
Approved awarding a $436,395 contract for wastewater system improvements within the city to Tren-Tay Inc.
Approved a $780 bid for roof repair on the police department building.
Councilman Doug Dickeson brought up the need for repair of a pothole on Southern Avenue.
The council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m., with a work session beginning at 5:30.