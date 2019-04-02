PIEDMONT — Residents might soon see fewer stray animals in Piedmont, according to the City Council, which approved a payment plan for sending the animals to the former Cheaha Regional Humane Society.
“We are definitely going to be serviced as one of the municipalities in their service area,” said Mayor Bill Baker. “They are pretty much willing to accept anything we offer, but we have to make sure they have enough funds to operate.”
The City Council Tuesday evening approved a motion to pay the shelter $1,500 a month to accept an unlimited number of stray animals. Members did not specify when the new arrangement would take effect. Calhoun County has taken over the humane society’s operation as a service of government; according to an Anniston Star article March 14, another two weeks or so were to be required for the county to reopen the Morrisville Road facility under new management.
Baker said the council had the option to pay a set amount and send any number of animals to the shelter, or else pay for each individual animal brought. Previous Piedmont animal control officers were taking in as many as 30 strays a month, according to Baker, which is why he believed that option would prove more costly. The City Council agreed the unlimited plan was best.
That cost should be the burden of pet owners, according to Councilman Doug Dickeson, not the entire city.
“I still think we should look into some sort of leash law or getting your pet registered,” he said. “It’s not a dog problem, it’s not a cat problem — it’s a people problem.”
In other business, the City Council awarded a bid to B&T Lawn Care to cut the grass at Highland Cemetery and along the Chief Ladiga Trail.