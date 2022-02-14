Candlemaker pours her life, and wax, into her work

There are few things in life that give Deborah Jones more happiness than making candles. As she stands in the workroom of her home in Acworth, Ga., the businesswoman runs her fingers through a box of soy-wax candle shavings. They are the basic ingredients for her products, which include scented candles and bath bombs.
She sells them online and at Rustic on Main Market in Piedmont.
Even before describing the process, Jones had removed the lid from a white candle with the name of “Love.” It has a secret recipe for a scent she associates with love. This year, she added pink and red foam inserts inside each glass to represent Valentine’s Day.
Onto each piece of glassware, she affixes a label with an orange-and-yellow flame that seems to swirl inside the initials “KK.” They stand for Karma Konnection, the name of her business.
“Spiritually,” Jones says, “the word ‘karma’ means that what you put out comes back to you, good or bad. Karma is the action you put into the world.”
Jones is determined to maintain an attitude of positivity about life that she wants to share. She is thankful that she didn’t die during a series of unfortunate circumstances in October of 2019 that landed her in a coma and on life support. While she was unconscious, the minister at Arrington Chapel church, the Rev. Sam Roe, prayed over her, which she credits for bringing her back from a place of light where a spiritual being told she was still needed on earth.
“I woke up and remembered looking around and seeing everything with a new set of eyes. I didn’t know where I was. I didn’t know what was going on, but things were different.”
Ever since that day, she says, she has given thanks daily that she is alive and can continue raising two of her four children. The other two are grown.
At the workspace in her rambling house, Jones shows how she heats the wax shavings and then places a strip of metal on top of four-inch glasses designed for candlemaking. The strip holds a no-smoke wick into place as she pours in the melted wax, which she scented during its melting process.
She pours the wax slowly to avoid the formation of bubbles and a type of unwanted “frosting” that appears on the glass if she is not careful.
After a batch of candles has cooled, she arranges a few on a table with a white covering and a red heart-shaped box. Afterward, she usually photographs the setting and posts the scene on her Facebook page. She is excited about adding other products to her line, such as milk baths and sugar scrubs.
In addition to running her household, and making candles, she often hosts women’s groups at her home. There, they discuss how to be good to themselves as they serve others in their lives.
Jones, with her two children in tow, faithfully drives more than an hour each Sunday to worship at the Arrington Chapel Church where Roe preaches.
“When I got to the hospital and saw her,” Roe recalled, “I thought she had passed away, but God saved her physically and spiritually. Deborah has been an inspiration to a lot of people. She shows dedication to her church and to the Lord.”
One more project that Jones wants to undertake is a jail ministry for women. Recently, she made a contact associated with a jail in Calhoun County. She plans to follow through as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.