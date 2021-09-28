Annual Halloween light show opens Oct. 1

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, the highlight of Shane Spears’ year begins. The first of two light shows will turn his house into a spectacle of synchronized lights and music during Halloween and, coming up in December, during the Christmas holidays. The address is 107 Craig Avenue in Piedmont.
“This year,” Spears said, “I have several new songs and, for Halloween, have added a series of lighted tombstones.”
Spears, the systems librarian at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, shares his hobby because of the joy it brought him as a child. His parents would drive him and his sister throughout the county at Christmastime looking at lights. Years later, his mother surprised him with a gift of Halloween lights. Why not have a Halloween show, too, he thought.
Last year, because the library was shut down due to the COVID-19 virus, Spears invested hundreds of hours in learning the light-show software and then listening to the songs over and over as he coordinated the rhythmic beats with the flashing and pulsing lights.
This year, because he returned to work, he saved time by buying some pre-made light-sequence shows available to light-show enthusiasts. Still, stringing lights takes days.
In addition to loving technology and lights, Spears is a world traveler. The COVID-19 virus grounded his travels the last two years, but seeing the dozens of cars drive by his house after dark has kept him happy until he can travel again.
The free show is from 6-9 each evening through Halloween night. Drivers and their occupants should not be surprised if, at times, they see Spears standing at the edge of his yard admiring his handiwork.
“I do that,” he said, “Also, I love people to come out and enjoy the show, especially kids.”