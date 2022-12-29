 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

A hit last new year’s eve, Piedmont’s ‘squirrel drop’ to be repeated

Piedmont Squirrel Drop

Piedmont volunteers and employees are planning a New Year’s Eve celebration. The focus will be on the city’s Squirrel Drop countdown to the new year featuring Sparky the Squirrel. Terry Batey, Sparky’s creator, created a much taller, yet-to-be-named second squirrel so Saturday night’s attendees can pose with it in photos. Shown standing are Zion Griffith, Terry Batey, Brandon Moore, Piedmont fire Chief Mike Ledbetter, Mayor Bill Baker and Dawn Holmes. Kneeling are Ashlee Jones and KarryAnn Moore.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

Other cities drop a crystal ball, a beach ball, a potato, a pickle or a peach on New Year’s Eve, but only Piedmont drops Sparky the Squirrel.

Piedmont residents and out-of-town guests are gearing up for the second annual Squirrel Drop at in the final moments of the year on Saturday night.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 