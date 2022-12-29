A hit last new year’s eve, Piedmont’s ‘squirrel drop’ to be repeated

Other cities drop a crystal ball, a beach ball, a potato, a pickle or a peach on New Year’s Eve, but only Piedmont drops Sparky the Squirrel.
Piedmont residents and out-of-town guests are gearing up for the second annual Squirrel Drop at in the final moments of the year on Saturday night.
Last year, the response to the first Squirrel Drop surprised its organizers, the Piedmont Arts and Entertainment Committee. They expected a few dozen participants, but more than 200 people came to the gazebo area on Center Avenue in downtown Piedmont. There, the wood-sculpted Sparky the Squirrel descended and helped the new year begin.
Terry Batey, president of the arts committee, said then that he hoped the event would grow from year to year. Indications are he may be right.
Even people from other cities in the state have been inquiring about the squirrel drop and buying T-shirts advertising the event.
On Wednesday morning, Batey walked around downtown Piedmont selling shirts and telling others that he had created a new squirrel, not for dropping — that honor is Sparky’s — but a five-foot wooden squirrel that will provide an opportunity for visitors to pose for photos with it. Batey expects its popularity will grow over time, like Sparky’s.
“People are coming out of the woodworks to support our event,” Batey said. “It was kind of a silly idea when we first started, but people have really responded to it. At the end of last week, a couple drove from Tuscaloosa to buy T-shirts, and they said they’d come back to the squirrel drop.”
The entire idea behind having a squirrel drop comes from Piedmont wryly observing for years that whenever the power goes off, “A squirrel is probably in the power lines.”
“We try to do fun things here in Piedmont,” said Mayor Bill Baker. “We are excited about the squirrel drop and appreciate the arts and entertainment committee for making it happen again. We hope to have a nice crowd downtown and are looking forward to having them help us join in welcoming in the new year.”
Because of the event’s popularity, the entertainment committee and city officials decided to tie their appreciation to city employees and first responders who must go out during inclement weather.
“This year we are saluting our fire department,” Batey said, “especially because our longtime fire chief, Mike Ledbetter, is retiring. Our emphasis each year of the squirrel drop will be on a different department.”
If the fire department gets no calls, Sparky will drop from the bucket truck, but firefighters have rigged up a backup plan in case they get busy.
Local songwriter Jeff Rogers has written a squirrel-drop song especially for Piedmont. It is called “Squirrels’ Lives Matter.” The organizers have videotaped the song and will play it on a screen at 10 Saturday night, along with promotional videos of the city.
