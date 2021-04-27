Piedmont woman charged with meth trafficking

A Piedmont woman remained in jail Tuesday after she was allegedly caught dealing drugs the day before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Jenny Marlene Lee, 43, with trafficking methamphetamine.
According to her arrest warrant, Lee was found with at least 28 grams of meth Monday in the 2000 block of Charlie Perry Road in Piedmont.
An attempt Tuesday to reach deputies for additional details on Lee’s arrest was unsuccessful.
Lee was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $300,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Lee could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.