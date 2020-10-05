You are the owner of this article.
Piedmont woman charged with hitting child

A Piedmont woman remained in jail Monday after she allegedly hit a child in the face last month.

Piedmont police charged Patricia Danielle Pickard, 30, on Sunday with child abuse.

Patricia Danielle Pickard

Pickard’s arrest warrants allege she repeatedly struck a boy in the face on Sept. 18.

Piedmont police chief Freddie Norton said the incident took place at a home on Dink Moore Drive, and the boy was about 6 years old.

Pickard was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

