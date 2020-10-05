Piedmont woman charged with hitting child

A Piedmont woman remained in jail Monday after she allegedly hit a child in the face last month.
Piedmont police charged Patricia Danielle Pickard, 30, on Sunday with child abuse.
Pickard’s arrest warrants allege she repeatedly struck a boy in the face on Sept. 18.
Piedmont police chief Freddie Norton said the incident took place at a home on Dink Moore Drive, and the boy was about 6 years old.
Pickard was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.