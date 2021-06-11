Piedmont Schools nationally recognized for number of certified teachers

The Piedmont City school district has been recognized nationally as one of the top schools to have a special certification.
According to a news release on the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, teachers at Piedmont City Schools have the third highest percentage of National Board certified teachers in the nation.
Nearly 47% of Piedmont’s teachers have that certification, and they are one of 79 districts across the country that were recognized Thursday for having at least 20% of teachers certified.
“High quality teaching is the most important in-school factor impacting student learning,” board president and CEO Peggy Brookins was quoted as saying. “The diverse districts that meet the threshold to be included in the National Board Accomplished District program understand the value of quality teaching and support teachers to be their best.”
An attempt Friday morning to reach Piedmont City Schools for additional comment was not immediately successful.