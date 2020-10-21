Piedmont police charge man with domestic violence

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a woman this week.
Piedmont police charged Jacob Lee Bowman, 25, on Tuesday with domestic violence by strangulation, obstruction of justice and attempting to elude law enforcement.
According to his arrest warrants, he choked a woman that day with the intention of hurting her, falsely identified himself to police and ran away when an officer tried to arrest him.
An attempt late Wednesday to reach Piedmont police was unsuccessful.
Bowman was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $25,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.